Giants great Tiki Barber will announce CBS games in 2023

Retired New York Giants running back Tiki Barber may no longer appear on the field, but he has remained an active part of the NFL. He’s currently the midday co-host on WFAN alongside Brandon Tierney and announced a few games for CBS over the last few seasons.

Earlier this month, it was revealed that Barber would join Evan Roberts during the afternoon drive on WFAN, replacing the departing Craig Carton.

Barber is charismatic and well-liked, he’s personable and relatable. Plus, he knows a thing or two about football.

On Monday, it was announced that Barber will join CBS for a full slate of NFL games this season.

NEWS: Tiki Barber will do a full slate of NFL games on CBS, while Jason McCourty will analyze some, The Post has learned. 👇👇 https://t.co/qKvpiiFONS — Andrew Marchand (@AndrewMarchand) June 26, 2023

It remains unclear who his co-host will be at this time, but he has called games with Beth Mowins and Tom McCarthy in the past.

During his 10 seasons with the Giants, Barber amassed 10,449 yards on 2,217 carries, an average of 4.7 yards per carry, and recorded 55 touchdowns. While eligible for the NFL Hall of Fame, Barber has not yet been inducted.

