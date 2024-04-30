Giants great Phil Simms out at CBS Sports after shakeup

Former New York Giants quarterback Phil Simms didn’t disappear from view when he retired from professional football in 1993. No, Simms joined the commentary ranks as a broadcaster, first with ESPN and most recently with CBS.

Simss’ contract with CBS ended this year, and the two sides have decided to split ways.

Simms, who had been with CBS for 26 years, made the announcement on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Great 26 yrs run with CBS SPORTS. Even though that part of my career is over I look forward to what is next.. — Phil Simms (@PhilSimmsQB) April 29, 2024

Simms isn’t the only change on “The NFL Today” show as Boomer Esiason is also out with JJ Watt and Matt Ryan joining James Brown, Nate Burleson, and Bill Cowher.

For his part, Esiason signed a long-term contract to stay with WFAN as co-host of the morning show with Gregg Giannotti.

Simms hasn’t announced anything new, but his post indicates that he’s not ready to leave the scene. When the contract conversation started in January, he said he still plans on working on football broadcasting, so expect him to still be on your TV screens this fall.

Prior to joining “The NFL Today,” Simms was with Jim Nantz in the broadcasting booth before he was replaced by Tony Romo in 2017.

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire