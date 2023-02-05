Giants great Michael Strahan offers Tom Brady some retirement advice

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady announced his retirement earlier this week, saying it’s “for good” this time.

Brady, of course, had previously announced his retirement but ultimately decided to return to the NFL for another year. This time around, there was far less pomp and circumstance in his goodbye.

Brady’s announcement was quick and to the point. Now it’s expected that he’ll sign a one-day contract with the New England Patriots and exit the game back where it all began.

In the aftermath of Brady’s announcement, New York Giants legend and Pro Football Hall of Famer, Michael Strahan, offer his old foe and current friend some advice.

“Being a good friend of his, I know it’s not an easy decision,” Strahan said. “But I know one thing: he’s gonna excel in life after football just as much as he excelled in life with football. So, I’m looking forward to seeing what’s next for Tom.

“Congratulations, my friend. Don’t get 20 jobs like me! Enjoy yourself a little bit more.”

Strahan, of course, immediately jumped into a media career following his retirement in 2008. He hasn’t left the television screen since, hosting or co-hosting shows such as FOX NFL Sunday, Good Morning America, Live! With Kelly and Michael and The $100,000 Pyramid.

But don’t expect Brady to heed Strahan’s advice. The seven-time Super Bowl champion has a 10-year, $375 million contract with FOX Sports to serve as their No. 1 NFL game analyst alongside Kevin Burkhardt.

