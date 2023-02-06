Giants great Eli Manning coaches NFC to 2023 Pro Bowl Games victory
Retired New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning and the NFC were triumphant on Sunday, defeating Peyton Manning and the AFC in the first-ever Pro Bowl Games.
Manning and the NFC got a boost from Giants running back Saquon Barkley, who helped win the dodgeball competition and later caught all three passes thrown his way in the flag football contest. Those passes came off the arm of ex-Giants quarterback Geno Smith.
The Giants’ other Pro Bowler, nose tackle Dexter Lawrence, did not participate in the flag football games.
After the win, Manning received a Gatorade bath and proceeded to rub Peyton’s nose in it.
Below are some highlights from the 2023 Pro Bowl Games featuring the Giants that were in attendance.
#ProBowlGames victory for Eli and the NFC 🙌 pic.twitter.com/adtkxgv3tL
— NFL (@NFL) February 5, 2023
"I am the greatest coach of the Mannings." 😂@elimanning has the bragging rights this year. #ProBowlGames pic.twitter.com/xQXzXGIixB
— NFL (@NFL) February 5, 2023
.@EliManning’s sense of humor is top notch 😂
📺: #ProBowlGames continue Sunday 3pm ET on ESPN
(via @OmahaProd + @espn) pic.twitter.com/Tj3L5D04VS
— NFL (@NFL) February 5, 2023
.@EliManning will have some help calling plays today 💙 pic.twitter.com/LzmsTmd5rY
— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 5, 2023
Wholesome interview with reporter Jeremiah & @EliManning 🤗 pic.twitter.com/QRHd12Aaep
— New York Giants (@Giants) February 5, 2023
COACH ELI 👏 pic.twitter.com/6wzeuK5vQV
— New York Giants (@Giants) February 5, 2023
Eli on the sled 😂 @EliManning
📺: #ProBowlGames on ESPN/ABC
📱: Stream on NFL+ pic.twitter.com/tb8g6YDYUF
— NFL (@NFL) February 5, 2023
The #ProBowlGames just ended and we already want Round 2 of Peyton and @EliManning. pic.twitter.com/vpdufPVPv5
— Omaha Productions (@OmahaProd) February 6, 2023
Saquon Barkley TAKES A SHOT 😅👀 pic.twitter.com/bKZ3YdrJnk
— NFL Daily (@SportsContent23) February 3, 2023
Even Peter LaFleur would be jealous of these moves 👀 @Saquon
📺: 2023 #ProBowlGames on ESPN pic.twitter.com/6QizULVnak
— NFL (@NFL) February 3, 2023
This is a tough one 🤨 pic.twitter.com/1CCPZRH4ut
— New York Giants (@Giants) February 5, 2023
Dexter Lawrence talks with @JeaneCoakley about his Pro Bowl experience, what it means to be recognized for his play, and more: pic.twitter.com/2fjYOPaQsC
— Giants Videos (@SNYGiants) February 5, 2023