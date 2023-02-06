Giants great Eli Manning coaches NFC to 2023 Pro Bowl Games victory

Retired New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning and the NFC were triumphant on Sunday, defeating Peyton Manning and the AFC in the first-ever Pro Bowl Games.

Manning and the NFC got a boost from Giants running back Saquon Barkley, who helped win the dodgeball competition and later caught all three passes thrown his way in the flag football contest. Those passes came off the arm of ex-Giants quarterback Geno Smith.

The Giants’ other Pro Bowler, nose tackle Dexter Lawrence, did not participate in the flag football games.

After the win, Manning received a Gatorade bath and proceeded to rub Peyton’s nose in it.

Below are some highlights from the 2023 Pro Bowl Games featuring the Giants that were in attendance.

