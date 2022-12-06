Giants great Eli Manning will coach NFC in 2023 Pro Bowl Games

The Manning Brothers will serve as coaches for the 2023 Pro Bowl Games, the duo announced live on their television broadcast Monday night.

As head coaches for the Pro Bowl Games, according to the NFL, Eli and Peyton will go head-to-head and be responsible for determining which of their 44 Pro Bowl players will partake in each of the Pro Bowl Skills on Thursday and Sunday of The Pro Bowl Games. They will also decide on the best lineups for the three 7-on-7 AFC vs. NFC flag football games on Sunday.

Former New York Giants great Eli Manning will lead the NFC stars while brother Peyton — who played his entire career in the AFC — will lead the opposition. The events will take place on Sunday, February 5 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

In September, the NFL announced they were replacing the traditional Pro Bowl game, which had become a running joke over the years for many reasons, with skills competitions throughout the week. That will lead up to a non-contact flag football game at the end of the week.

More details about the events will be forthcoming in the next few weeks.

