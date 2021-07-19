Giants great Eli Manning, brother Peyton will call 10 Monday Night Football games during 2021 season

Eli Manning-Peyton Manning

Giants great Eli Manning and his Hall of Fame brother Peyton will call 10 Monday Night Football games this upcoming season, according to a press release from ESPN on Monday.

The agreement runs through 2023, so the Manning brothers are slated to call 30 in all. The "MegaCasts" will run on ESPN2 as an alternative to the main broadcast on ESPN.



"Fans will be treated to a mix of in-the-moment analysis, big picture NFL dialogue, knee-jerk reaction, historical perspective, and more," according to the ESPN press release.

The first three of the broadcasts will be the first three Monday Night Football games of the season (Baltimore vs. Las Vegas, Detroit vs. Green Bay, Philadelphia vs. Dallas), with the additional seven to be announced at a later date.

The Giants are scheduled to play on Monday twice in 2021: In Week 8 at Kansas City and Week 11 at home vs. the Buccaneers.