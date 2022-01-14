Giants grant permission to Panthers to interview special teams coordinator Thomas McGaughey: report

Thomas McGaughey Giants practice

Joe Judge may be out, but as of now, the rest of the Giants’ coaching staff remains under contract. That's all likely to change, of course, as the next head coach will want to build his own staff.

As a result, the Giants granted permission to the Panthers on Friday to interview current Big Blue special teams coordinator Thomas McGaughey for the same position in Carolina, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Because McGaughey interviewing with the Panthers would be a lateral move, the Giants had to grant permission, but with an entirely new coaching staff likely coming in with the next head coach, it seems the Giants are open to letting their current assistants interview elsewhere.



McGaughey, 48, has been with the Giants since 2018 in his second stint with the club (he was the team’s assistant special teams coordinator from 2007-10). This past season, the Giants ranked 22nd in average kick return yardage (20.7), but were tied with the Jets for the best kickoff coverage in the NFL, allowing just 17.8 yards per return.

Prior to coming back to the Giants, McGaughey spent two seasons with the Panthers, obviously making him a very familiar face there, and one season each with the San Francisco 49ers and Jets.

Interestingly enough, the Panthers’ special teams job is open because the team recently fired former Giants linebacker and two-time Super Bowl Champion Chase Blackburn, who’d held the coordinator position in Charlotte since 2018.