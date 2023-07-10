Giants’ Graham Gano remains among NFL’s best kickers

New York Giants placekicker Graham Gano joined the NFL in 2009 after being drafted by the Washington Commanders. He spent three years in Washington before moving to Carolina and subsequently joining the Giants in 2020.

Over his 13-year career, Gano has attempted 370 field goals, making 313 of them with 86.4% accuracy. He’s attempted 395 extra points with 95.2% accuracy and has 906 kickoffs with and averages over 63 yards per kick with nearly 60% ending in touchbacks.

Gano is consistently discussed as a top kicker in the NFL, and that remains true heading into the 2023 season.

INTERESTING: Former Jacksonville #Jaguars standout kicker Matthew Wright is 15 best kickers in the league since 2013, according to a graphic from @PFF_Moo of @PFF. If you take kickers on their first 46 attempts only 6x Pro Bowler Justin Tucker, Dustin Hopkins, and KC standout… pic.twitter.com/KFnvLFcLxY — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) July 10, 2023

Looking at the graphic, you’ll want to note that these stats are field goals only and they are distance- and wind-adjusted. The list includes kickers who have more than five field goal attempts from 2013-2022.

It’s no surprise that Justin Tucker is at the top of the list — he’s one of the most consistent and accurate kickers in NFL history. But Gano is right behind him. And while Gano may not get all of that recognition, the Giants can feel secure in their kicking game with him on the field.

The Giants are working their way toward greatness, again. Kicking is a vital part of football, it determines field position, scoring ability, and can make or break a team. With Gano on the field, that’s one thing the Giants won’t have to worry about, allowing them to focus on other areas.

