Giants’ Graham Gano named NFC Special Teams Player of the Week

Kicker Graham Gano has been Mr. Automatic since joining the New York Giants and now he’s finally receiving some well-deserved recognition.

Gano has been named the NFC Special Teams Player of the Week for a Week 9 performance against the Washington Football Team after going three-for-three on his field goal attempts.

In the 23-20 victory, which was the Giants’ second of the season, Gano connected from 38, 48 and 42 yards out. He also connected on both of his point after attempts and recorded three touchbacks on six kickoffs.

Sunday’s performance was just another gem for Gano, who has connected on 18 consecutive field goal attempts and all 13 of his PATs this season.

In fact, Gano has only missed one field goal this year and that came from more than 55 yards out in windy Chicago.

Gano is second in the NFL with a 95.0% field goal percentage. Younghoe Koo of the Atlanta Falcons leads the way at 95.5% (20+ field goal attempts).

