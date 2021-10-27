Giants’ Graham Gano named NFC Special Teams Player of Week 7

New York Giants kicker Graham Gano has been named the NFC Special Teams Player of the Week for Week 7 of the 2021 NFL season.

Gano converted all three of his field goals (from 44, 49 and 53 yards) and both of his point after attempts for a total of 11 points in the Giants’ 25-3 victory over the Carolina Panthers at MetLife on Sunday.

This is Gano’s fourth Special Teams Player of the Week award and second with Big Blue.

Gano was previously honored in Week 16 of 2010 (with Washington); Week 5 of 2018 (with Carolina) and Week 9 in 2020 (with the Giants).

As per the Giants, Gano’s three field goals longer than 40 yards in a game was the fourth such performance in team’s history. Gano has three of those games, including two this season. He kicked field goals of 47, 52, and 55 (plus 23 and 35-yarders) at Washington on Sept. 16. On Sept. 27, 2020, Graham had field goals of 52, 42 and 47 yards vs. San Francisco. Josh Brown was the first Giants kicker to accomplish the feat with field goals of 41, 52 and 45 yards at Detroit on Dec. 22, 2013.

Gano’s 15 field goals this season place him second in the NFL, one behind New England’s Nick Folk.