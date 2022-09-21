Giants’ Graham Gano named NFC Special Teams Player of the Week

A week after New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley was named NFC Offensive Player of the Week, Big Blue took home another award.

This time around, following a 13-point performance that featured four field goals (two from 50-plus yards) and one extra point, kicker Graham Gano has been named NFC Special Teams Player of the Week.

More to come…

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire