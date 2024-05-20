Giants grab an elite defender in PFN’s way-too-early 2025 mock draft

The New York Giants aren’t expected to be a playoff team in 2024 and that means they will be in a position to select another top name in the NFL draft.

In Pro Football Network’s latest 2025 mock draft, analyst James Fragoza has the Giants picking sixth overall, which would mean they will have picked in the top 10 eight times since 2015 and in the top 12 nine times since 2014.

In this exercise, the Giants pass on a quarterback in favor of Michigan defensive tackle Mason Graham.

6) New York Giants: Mason Graham, DT, Michigan Were it not for (Kentucky’s Deonte) Walker’s freakishness, Mason Graham would be the DT1 in the class. He consistently wins as a run defender and pass rusher and has few holes in his game. Michigan likes to rotate its DTs frequently (and the Wolverines have the depth to do so without significant drop-off). But when on the field, offenses feel Graham’s impact.

The Giants naturally have Dexter Lawrence locked up for the foreseeable future but would love to have a more permanent partner to pair with him in the middle.

This season, they brought in veteran Jordan Phillips and will use him in a rotation with Rakeem Nunez-Roches and their Oregon trio (D.J. Davidson, Jordon Riley, and Casey Rogers).

This pick could be moot if one of those players — or UDFA Elijah Chatman — breaks out this season.

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire