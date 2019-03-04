How the Giants got knocked out of the Bryce Harper race originally appeared on nbcsportswashington.com

Even though Bryce Harper's long-awaited signing has been in ink since Thursday, those who covers teams around Major League Baseball that were thought to have been in the mix are talking, and in turn, we're learning more about the offers.

NBC Sports Bay Area's Alex Pavlovic, who covers the San Francisco Giants, detailed some of the specifics which steered Harper away from Oracle Park on the The Racing Presidents podcast.

Pavlovic tweeted the Giants made a 12-year, $310 million offer initially, but ran into one significant roadblock.

The big issue for them was really California taxes...330 [million] would not have gotten it done for 'em. They had to go well above that 330 number to get it done, and ultimately they were not willing to do that.

The 2015 National League MVP signed a 13-year, $330 million deal with the Phillies, keeping him in Philadelphia until age 39.

