Giants get good news on Kayvon Thibodeaux’s knee injury

Initial tests revealed that Giants’ DE Kayvon Thibodeaux suffered a sprained MCL that is expected to sideline him 3-4 weeks, per source. His ACL and meniscus were intact. Giants are still hopeful that he will be ready for the regular-season opener vs. the Titans, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 22, 2022

New York Giants first-round pick Kayvon Thibodeaux appears to have avoided a major knee injury that could have cost him his entire rookie season.

Thibodeaux went down early in the second quarter of Sunday night’s preseason game against the Cincinnati Bengals, and Giants fans wouldn’t have been blamed for fearing the worst as he left the field.

But further tests revealed that Thibodeaux didn’t suffer a season-ending injury, and is instead dealing with a sprained MCL that’s likely to sideline him for three or four weeks, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Schefter also notes that Thibodeaux might be able to return in time for the Giants’ regular-season opener against the Tennessee Titans.

List

2023 NFL mock draft: 2-round projections heading into college football season

Story originally appeared on Draft Wire