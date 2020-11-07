Giants Golden Tate won't travel with team to Washington Sunday originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Things are moving from bad to worse within the New York Giants locker room as wideout Golden Tate won't be making the trip to Washington for Sunday's game, NFL Network's Kim Jones reports.

#NYG: WR Golden Tate will not make the trip today to Washington for Sunday’s game, sources tell @RapSheet & me. The decision was made due to overall issues with effort & performance. Tate has chance to return to the lineup next week. #NYGvsWAS — Kim Jones (@KimJonesSports) November 7, 2020

According to Jones, "the decision was made due to overall issues with effort & performance."

Earlier this week Tate was relegated to the practice squad unit just two days after the wideout was told not to come to the team's walkthrough. During the Giants' Monday night loss to the Buccaneers, Tate was seen yelling "throw me the ball" into the camera.

When these two teams faced off in October, Tate finished the game with one catch for 11 yards.