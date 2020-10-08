Giants’ Golden Tate refuses to discuss Jalen Ramsey brawl

In the immediate aftermath of a 17-9 Week 4 loss, New York Giants wide receiver Golden Tate found himself exchanging haymakers with Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey.

The fight stemmed from some family business that played out publicly a year prior.

Ramsey had openly separated from his pregnant girlfriend, Tate’s sister and mother of two of his young nieces, and began dating a Las Vegas dancer.

That decision did not sit well with Tate, who said at the time Ramsey would have to come to come see him.

The NFL has opened an investigation into the brawl, which Giants head coach Joe Judge said was initiated by Ramsey. To date, no punishment has been handed down and the Giants do not seem keen on disciplining Tate.

For the first time since the dust-up, Tate met with members of the New York media, but refused to discuss the situation at length.

“Nest question,” Tate said on Thursday, briefly adding that he explained himself to Judge. “I haven’t really thought about it all since Monday.”

Pressed about the fight, Tate said he’s unaware of any potential suspension. He also cracked wise about lacking bruises on his face, noting that he had his helmet on during the exchange.

Golden Tate also laughed when he was told no black eye must’ve meant he won the fight. Said he had his helmet on. #giants #rams #nfl — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) October 8, 2020





The NFL investigation is ongoing and both Tate and Ramsey would end up fined or suspended, but for not — at least in Tate’s situation — it’s on to Dallas.

