After the clock hit triple zeroes at SoFi Stadium, Giants' wide receiver Golden Tate and Rams' cornerback Jalen Ramsey had some unfinished business.

The two got into a fight at midfield after the ballgame that led to many members of both teams trying to separate them.







Ramsey and Tate's sister, Breanna, have two kids together and had a seemingly ugly breakup last year, when Ramsey apparently left Breanna during her pregnancy last summer.

Ramsey had a textbook tackle on Tate in the fourth quarter.