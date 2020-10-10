Giants' Golden Tate not fined for altercation with Rams' Jalen Ramsey last Sunday

Giants wide receiver Golden Tate was not fined for his involvement in a scuffle with Los Angeles Rams corner Jalen Ramsey last Sunday, but the same can’t be said Ramsey.

An NFL source tells SNY’s Ralph Vacchiano that Ramsey has been fined $15,625 for unsportsmanlike conduct for going at Tate.

Tate and Ramsey were seen getting into it an altercation after the final whistle of the Giants’ 17-9 loss to the Rams last week.



Tate elected not to speak with the media about his role in the kerfuffle, but it’s been reported that the brawl had to do with Tate’s sister Breanna, whom Ramsey reportedly left while Breanna was pregnant with their child.

Meanwhile, Giants center Nick Gates was fined $6,922 and Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald was fined $10,500 for unnecessary roughness after the two also got into a shoving match, per Vacchiano’s source.

Tate and Gates will be on the field Sunday at 4:25 in Arlington, Tex. As the Giants face off wit the Dallas Cowboys in their first NFL East bout of the season.