Giants' Golden Tate moves on from fight with Rams' Jalen Ramsey ahead of Cowboys game

Golden Tate got into a fight with Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey on the field after this past Sunday's 17-9 loss at SoFi Stadium, but the Giants wide receiver has his eyes set solely on Week 5. Asked about the Week 4 scuffle with Ramsey, he declined to go into detail Thursday.

"Honestly, it's Dallas week," Tate said. "I don't even want to back pedal and discuss that because I don't think going back to that is going to help us this week, and I really don't want to draw any more attention or put any more highlights out there that don't have anything to do with Dallas. I just want to keep moving forward and get a win this week."

Pressed on it in the form of a follow up on whether or not he regretted his actions, Tate simply responded, "Next question."

Additional inquiries received a similar sentiment, with Tate keeping the focus on this coming Sunday's game against the Dallas Cowboys -- a 4:25 p.m. kickoff before a limited crowd at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

"I'm not sure what's going to happen," Tate said of a potential disciplinary decision by the NFL. "I'm just practicing and trying to get ready for Dallas. We're hungry for a win right now, and that's all that matters. I don't want to draw any attention away from what's important, which is Dallas."

Through four weeks, the Giants (0-4) have struggled on offense, tying the Jets among the league's worst total offenses at 278 yards per game. The Cowboys (1-3) present a chance to bounce back, with a 30th-ranked total defense that allows 430.5 yards per game.

"Week in and week out, no matter who you are in the NFL, you're going against some superior athletes," said Tate, who has 14 receptions for 103 yards (7.4 average). "There are a lot of really good receivers. But I see a very talented secondary over there. The young guy they just brought in, (Rookie cornerback Trevon) Diggs, he's a long guy who can play. (Fourth-year cornerback) Jourdan Lewis, he can play some good ball. Their safeties as well.

"I think they are a good secondary. I think it's going to be a great challenge for us. But I think we just need to go out there and execute the best we possibly can and everything will work out."