Giants' Golden Tate hopes for Packers-like transition with Eli Manning, Daniel Jones

The Giants' newest wide receiver has some high hopes for the eventual Eli Manning to Daniel Jones transition.

Golden Tate, whom the Giants signed this offseason after trading Odell Beckham Jr. to the Browns, spoke highly of the rookie quarterback in a SiriusXM NFL Radio interivew on Thursday.

The 30-year-old receiver said that Jones should benefit a great deal from learning behind Manning and envisions a Brett Favre to Aaron Rodgers-type changing of the guard.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

"We're hoping that he can respond to pressure," Tate said of Jones. "If Eli breaks a shoelace or something (and misses a play), that he won't even miss a beat. The good news with Dan's situation is he is sitting right behind a Hall of Fame-type quarterback, so he is going to have an opportunity to learn some incredible tools that can help him in the future. I hope it's kind of like that Brett Favre toAaron Rodgerskind of situation eventually."

Rodgers sat behind Favre for three years before eventually taking over the reins and by his second season as a starter Rodgers had the Packers in the playoffs.

Giants GM Dave Gettleman has suggested anywhere between one and three years for Jones to sit behind Manning, but it is hard to imagine the Giants having the sixth overall pick in the draft wait that long to take over.

One of the biggest criticisms against Jones is that he does not have a strong arm compared to most NFL quarterbacks but Tate, who has played with Russell Wilson, Matthew Stafford and Nick Foles, suggested otherwise.

"[Jones] is doing a good job," Tate said. "If you just look at talent-wise, the guy has a super, super strong arm. He can move around a little bit. But with quarterbacks, you just never know, you never know because it's such a mental game."