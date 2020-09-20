Giants' Golden Tate honors Kobe Bryant and Chadwick Boseman on his cleats

New York Giants wide receiver Golden Tate missed Week 1 with a hamstring injury, but he’s active on Sunday and will play against the Chicago Bears for Week 2. For his 2020 debut, he’s sporting some amazing cleats that celebrate two important figures we’ve lost this year.

Tate is wearing cleats with Kobe Bryant on his left foot, and Chadwick Boseman on his right. Bryant, the Los Angeles Lakers legend, died in a tragic helicopter crash in January at age 41. Boseman, the actor famous for playing King T’Challa in “Black Panther,” died in August from colon cancer at age 43.

Bryant and Boseman have been inspirational figures to athletes since their deaths, and Tate is using them Sunday to help spur him to a great showing in his first game of the season. Those white cleats are going to get dirty pretty quickly, but it’s hard to imagine Bryant or Boseman minding one bit.

Golden Tate is wearing Kobe Bryant and Chadwick Boseman cleats for his 2020 debut for the Giants. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM ) More

