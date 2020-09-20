Giants' Golden Tate gives sneak peek to Chadwick Boseman, Kobe Bryant tribute ahead of his season debut

Heading into Week 2 against the Chicago Bears on the road, the Giants were expected to get Golden Tate on the field for his 2020 season debut after he had to sit out with a hamstring injury last week.

Well, Tate gave away that intention to play on Sunday before the game after posting some pretty awesome cleats that he will be sporting during the contest. Check them out:

Tate is paying homage to Kobe Bryant and Chadwick Boseman, who both passed away this year. Their impact transcended basketball and film respectively, and Tate wanted to honor their memory by writing "FOREVER," noting that impact will continue to live on.

With Tate back on the field, it will finally be the first time Daniel Jones gets to use all of his weapons on the roster. Throughout 2019, the Giants wide receivers didn't play a single snap together except for the Week 5 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings, until Sterling Shepard went down with a concussion. But Saquon Barkley had sprained his ankle the week prior against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, so the group wasn't full in tact.

So it will be very interesting to see what Jones and new offensive coordinator Jason Garrett have in store for the Bears. The ball can be spread out anywhere with viable option at each spot, including Tate who was a favorite of Jones last year.

Tate had 49 receptions on 85 targets with 676 yards and six touchdowns in 11 games (10 starts).