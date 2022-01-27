Giants’ GM Joe Schoen wants this type of head coach amid Bills connections

The New York Giants hired former Buffalo Bills assistant general manager Joe Schoen as their GM last week. Since then, his first order of business has been finding a new head coach.

His searching has already involved some of his former co-workers in Buffalo. Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll already had two interviews for the gig while defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier has his second on Friday.

Considering that, when being introduced to New York Schoen made some noteworthy comments regarding who he could pick as the Giants’ next head coach.

In an interview with the team’s website, Schoen described what he’s looking for in a head coach. One of the Bills coordinators makes some more sense now.

“I think the ability to develop young players,” Schoen said. “We’ve got a lot of draft picks. I think there’s going to be a concerted effort to add some guys that will contribute and maybe have some growing pains early on with our draft picks, but you’ve got to have a proven history of developing young players.”

Both Daboll and Frazier have helped cultivate young talent in recent years with the Bills. Undoubtedly the one that stands out the most is the vast improvement of quarterback Josh Allen.

All things considered, it sounds like Daboll might have a leg up on Frazier for the New York job based on that.

Looking for further proof of that? Also during his introduction, Schoen stood behind current Giants quarterback Daniel Jones, who could really use some help around him and potentially someone to help groom him into a better player himself.

“I’ve looked at Daniel and you know, once the new staff gets in here — offensive coordinator, head coach, entire staff — dive into the film as a group and look at what Daniel does best. We’re going to allow him to put his best foot forward,” Schoen said via Giants Wire.

“I’ve looked at him and you know, I wasn’t here in the past, I don’t know what he was told what to do, but I do know this: he’s a great kid, he’s been in the building the last two days I’ve talked to him. There’s not a person who’s said a bad word about his work ethic, passion (or) desire to win. You got to have those traits as a quarterback. The kid has physical abilities. Arm strength, he’s athletic, he can run. So I’m really excited to work with Daniel. When the new staff gets in here, we’ll build an offense around Daniel to accentuate what he does best.”

Keep an eye out for Big Blue’s interest in potentially seeing if lightening can strike twice in regard to Daboll developing a young QB. Recent reports suggest the Miami Dolphins are considered a top landing spot for Daboll as a head coach there, but New York might make their decision as early as this upcoming weekend as well.

