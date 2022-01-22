Giants GM Joe Schoen set to interview Brian Daboll, Leslie Frazier over weekend | NFL Insider Ralph Vacchiano
- Brian DabollAmerican football coach
- Leslie FrazierAmerican football player and coach
SNY NFL Insider Ralph Vacchiano reports that Giants GM Joe Schoen will interview Buffalo Bills OC Brian Daboll and DC Leslie Frazier this weekend as he begins his search for the team's new head coach.