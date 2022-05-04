Giants GM Joe Schoen says 'unfortunate' James Bradberry situation will be resolved by end of week

James Bradberry cropped 1/2/22

It's been widely assumed - and reported by SNY NFL Insider Ralph Vacchiano - that James Bradberry's tenure with the Giants would end this offseason. However, the NFL Draft has come and gone, and he still remains with Big Blue.

But despite that, Giants GM Joe Schoen seemed to confirm that Bradberry will not be a Giant at the start of the 2022 season.

“We’re working through that right now," Schoen said on WFAN's Carton & Roberts. "His agents have been great, we’ve been in constant communication. I’ve talked to James, it’s been very professional throughout the whole process, and we should have some resolution, hopefully, by the end of the week.

“It’s unfortunate, because he’s a great kid… I’ve always spoken very highly of the kid. Listen, he’s a starting corner in the league. It’s just, where we are financially, we still gotta sign our draft picks, we gotta be able to sign our practice squad, and then have replacement costs early in the season.”

As Vacchiano noted, the new GM has tried to trade Bradberry since practically day one on the job. Schoen admitted he was surprised that the trade interest was as low as it was, but even when the groundwork was laid out, the trigger wasn't able to be pulled.

"I thought there would be more interest. There were some teams that showed interest pre-draft, and we had a couple of different times there were compensation in place, and the contracts never worked out. Being the fact that we did have good talks with other teams and their agents, had good talks with teams, sometimes, if you’re gonna renegotiate a contract and you couldn’t come to an agreement, it is what it is," he said.

Trading Bradberry would save $13.4 million in cap space, while cutting him will save only $11.4 million. He signed a three-year, $45 million deal before the 2020 season, making the Pro Bowl in his first year as a Giant.