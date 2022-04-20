Giants GM Joe Schoen says 'there are contingency plans' for James Bradberry to stay

James Bradberry celebrates interception with teammates

James Bradberry has long been on the trading block for the Giants. They just can't handle his $21.8 million cap number for this season despite already slashing tons of contracts already.

However, a deal has not been done and we're eight days away from the 2022 NFL Draft, where the Giants own the No. 5 and No. 7 overall picks.

With just about $6.79 million in cap left, per OverTheCap, Bradberry's deal needs to be moved somehow if they want to handle those two rookie deals along with their other selections.

Or do they?

"He wasn't here today, but yes, there are contingency plans which I mentioned at the Combine and I've mentioned at the Owners Meetings where he can stay and be a New York Giant," GM Joe Schoen told reporters on Wednesday.

"We've gotten calls on James Bradberry," Schoen added. So there's still some interest out there. But if no one bites hard enough to where a deal can be agreed upon, Schoen says he has a plan to make sure he remains with Big Blue.

What would that entail exactly? Trading one of the top first-rounders? Finding other ways to create cap space? Who knows.

But Schoen seems to be in control of the situation, at least when he has a mic in front of him.