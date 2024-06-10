Giants GM Joe Schoen inducted into Indiana Football Hall of Fame

New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen was officially inducted into the Indiana Football Hall of Fame on Friday, June 7, joining a class of eight.

Schoen was enshrined as a contributor.

In addition to Schoen, the eight-member class included Dwayne O’Conner (Concord High School), Joe Boland (Notre Dame player and broadcaster), Marcus Carpenter (Jimtown High School), William Henry Givens (South Bend Washington High School), Bill Bilinski (editor, South Bend Tribune), Billy Seymour (Penn High School), and Ross Perri (multi-school coach).

Schoen, 44, was born in Elkhart, Indiana and attended Elkhart Memorial High School before going to college at DePauw University. He lettered in football from 1997-2000, playing both quarterback and wide receiver. He was voted a team captain as a senior and graduated with a communications degree in 2001.

After college, Schoen immediately reached the NFL ranks, serving as a scouting assistant for the Carolina Panthers in 2001. He was promoted to area scout from 2002-2007 and became a national scout for the Miami Dolphins from 2008-2012.

In 2013, Schoen was promoted to assistant director of college scouting and a year later, Miami’s director of player personnel.

From 2017-2021, Schoen served as assistant general manager with the Buffalo Bills before being hired as the Giants’ GM in 2022.

