Giants GM Dave Gettleman says Saquon Barkley's injuries are part of potential contract discussions

Saquon Barkley runs behind offensive line against Steelers

Saquon Barkley says that a long-term contract is the “least of [his] worries," but it’s a conversation among the Giants’ brass.

The Giants have to make a decision on Barkley’s fifth-year option in the spring, and they have to decide if Barkley is worth signing long-term after he tore his ACL in Week 2 last year against the Chicago Bears.



“I think [his health] part of the discussion,” Giants GM Dave Gettleman told reporters on Tuesday. “Obviously we’re gonna have to make a decision this spring whether we pick up his fifth-year option. But certainly, it’s unknown, and what you have to do is get your trainer and your doctors involved.”

Barkley said he is doing “really well” in rehab.

"Very lucky to have a great team around me, great trainers, great doctors,” he said. “Everyone has been very beneficial to me and very helpful to me. So whenever the opportunity I'm able to get back on the football field with my team, I'm definitely going to cherish that moment and I just honestly can't wait for that day to happen soon."

The Giants’ decision to take Barkley with the second pick in the 2018 NFL Draft has been criticized by many since that day, and even more so in recent months after his injury.

But owner John Mara said he expects Barkley “to be a Giant for a very long time.”

Mara invested a lot in Barkley – the pick was a last-ditch effort to try to get Eli Manning one final go at a Super Bowl - it didn't work. It’s not surprising he’d say that.

But with his injuries, the Giants’ cap crunch, a decision to come with Daniel Jones’ fifth-year option in the spring of 2022, and possibly long-term talks with Leonard Williams extending to next year, there are a lot of factors that could affect Barkley’s future in the Meadowlands.