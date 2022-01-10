Giants GM Dave Gettleman announces retirement after four losing seasons

Giants GM Dave Gettleman announces retirement originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

There is a major shakeup in the New York Giants organization, and it isn’t at head coach.

General manager and senior vice president Dave Gettleman announced his retirement on Monday, one day after his team lost 22-7 to the Washington Football Team to cap off a 4-13 campaign.

“It was a privilege to serve as the general manager of the New York Giants the last four years and to have spent so many years of my career with this franchise,” Gettleman said. “We obviously have not had the on-the-field success I expected, and that is disappointing. However, I have many fond memories here, including two Super Bowl victories, and I wish the team and organization only the best moving forward. There are many good people here who pour their souls into this organization. I am proud to have worked alongside them.”

“We would like to thank Dave for his commitment to this franchise,” Giants owners John Mara and Steve Tisch said in a joint statement. “He has had a highly accomplished 35-year career in the National Football League. Dave was integral in building three of our Super Bowl teams, including two championship teams, and we wish Dave, his wife Joanne and their entire family all the best in his retirement.”

Gettleman joined the Giants in 1998 as an assistant to pro personnel director Tim Rooney. Gettleman took over the position after Rooney retired in 1999 and he stayed in the role for 13 years before becoming the team’s senior pro personnel analyst in 2012. Gettleman joined the Carolina Panthers in 2013 and was the franchise’s GM through 2016, helping shape a team that reached Super Bowl 50.

His second stint with in New York was infinitely less successful than the first. The Giants had a losing record in all four seasons since Gettleman returned to the organization as GM in 2017 following the firing of Jerry Reese. New York went 5-11 and 4-12 in two seasons with Pat Shurmur as the head coach before going 6-10 and 4-13 in the two seasons under head coach Joe Judge.

Story continues

Along with the losing record on the field, the Giants have struggled on draft night. The team has spent its last four first-round picks on offense – Saquon Barkley at No. 2 in 2018, Daniel Jones at No. 6 in 2019, Andrew Thomas at No. 4 in 2020 and Kadarius Toney at No. 20 in 2021 – and ranked 31st in the NFL in both total yards and total points this season.

With Gettleman out of the picture, the Giants will begin the search for a new GM, one who may also have a say in who the team’s coach is next season.

“This will be a comprehensive search for our next general manager," Mara said. “We are looking for a person who demonstrates exceptional leadership and communication abilities, somebody who will oversee all aspects of our football operations, including player personnel, college scouting and coaching.”