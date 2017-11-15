Giants GM Bobby Evans addresses possible reduced role for Hunter Pence

Hunter Pence has been an everyday player his entire 11-year career. But that could change in 2018.

The Giants' goal this offseason is to improve their outfield defense and they could mean a reduced role for the 34-year-old Pence.

GM Bobby Evans spoke to ESPN about Pence's future during the GM Meetings in Orlando on Tuesday.

"Our focus is center field, and we've got to do everything we can to upgrade the defense. If that moves Pence into more of a part-time role, we have to be prepared for that," Evans said.

In seven of Pence's 11 seasons, he has played in at least 154 games. He played in all 162 games in 2013 and 2014, but over the last three seasons, he's been hampered by injuries, causing his production to suffer. After hitting 47 home runs in his first two full seasons with the Giants, Pence has hit just 35 over the last three seasons.

"Hunter's not a part-time kind of guy, but we have to do everything we can to be better out there -- and be open-minded," Evans said.

For the second straight season, Pence had a minus-3 Defensive Runs Saved in right field.

Pence is entering the final year of a five-year, $90 million contract with the Giants and is set to make $18.5 million in 2018. Only Johnny Cueto, Buster Posey and Jeff Samardzija will make more with the Giants in 2018.