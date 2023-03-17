What are the Giants getting in Parris Campbell?

The New York Giants added wide receiver depth on Thursday, agreeing to terms with Parris Campbell on a one-year deal.

It wasn’t exactly a big splash for general manager Joe Schoen, but it was a quality move that helps a lacking unit. And in the mind of Kevin Hickey, managing editor of Colts Wire, it was another plus deal for the Giants because Campbell is more than just a receiver.

“Campbell was a second-round pick with the Colts in the 2019 NFL draft back when Andrew Luck was still on the grid (somewhat). He brings good size and elite speed (4.31 40) as a solid slot option and is electric after the catch. He even brings some juice to the run game in jet sweeps and end-arounds. The biggest issue with his career has been the injuries,” Hickey said.

Those injuries are obviously the biggest concern when it comes to Campbell. And although he’s determined to stay healthy, that’s easier said than done.

“His bad luck with injuries may even be on par with the former franchise quarterback of the Colts. The thing about the injuries, though, is that they are fluky and more typical of bad luck,” Hickey said. “During his rookie year in 2019, he dealt with four separate injuries, three of which required ‘minor’ surgery. But he kept bouncing back until broke his hand late in the season, an injury he tried to play through. Then in 2020, he led the team in targets and yards in Week 1. On the very first play of Week 2, he took a low hit from Harrison Smith. Torn PCL and MCL. Out for the rest of the season.

“In 2021, he was gaining steam over the first six games and then broke his foot mid-play on a 51-yard touchdown catch against the Texans. Returned in Week 18 just in time to see Carson Wentz blow the Colts’ 97% chance at a playoff berth. Finally, he stayed healthy in 2022.”

The Colts stuck with Campbell through all the injury issues not just because he’s a talented player, but because he’s a high-character guy and he’s loved in the locker room.

Hickey expects that to carry over with the Giants.

“Even with the ghastly quarterback play, Campbell still posted career-high numbers in receptions, receiving yards and touchdowns. He’s loved in the locker room and is known for his high character, which is evident from his perseverance through a ridiculous amount of injuries,” Hickey said.

Ultimately, Hickey says, Campbell is both smart and tough. Now he’ll have to become dependable.

“He has an unbelievable work ethic,” Hickey said.

