With starting running back Saquon Barkley still unsigned, the Giants gave some running back work to wide receiver Parris Campbell at this week’s minicamp.

Campbell, who signed with the Giants this year after playing his first four NFL seasons with the Colts, has 97 catches and 11 rushing attempts in his NFL career, and he said if the Giants want him to run more, he’s happy to do it.

“I did it some in Indy,” Campbell said, via the New York Daily News. “But it’s really my high school and my college background. It’s not new to me. It’s something I like to do because they’re using me in different ways. I feel like that’s something that I’m good at, too. Getting some reps back there is good.”

The Giants would like to work something out with Barkley, who has so far balked at the $10.1 million franchise tender. But if Barkley remains unsigned, the Giants may need to get creative, and that may include putting Campbell in the backfield.

Giants gave wide receiver Parris Campbell some work at running back in minicamp originally appeared on Pro Football Talk