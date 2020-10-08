Giants, Garrett bringing one of league’s worst offenses to Dallas

The Dallas Cowboys’ defense has been historically bad through the first four weeks of the NFL season. Personnel, execution, effort, and scheme all have played a part in the abysmal start, but luckily for the Cowboys, a one-week remedy could be right around the corner.

The New York Giants are set to bring the dead-last scoring offense to Dallas this Sunday for the first of the Cowboys’ six, crucial, division games.

While the Cowboys defense is certainly in contention for the league’s worst unit, the Giants offensive group is giving them a run for their money so far through the young season.

That Giants offense just happens to be run by former Dallas skipper Jason Garrett, whom the Cowboys parted ways with this offseason after another middling result.

Garrett always had above average offenses while giving the orders in Dallas, but his time so far in New York has been anything but successful.

Through four games, the Giants have scored a total of 47 points (the Cowboys defense just allowed 49 in a single game), which averages out to a dreadful 11.8 points per contest. That 47 points is worst in the league, and by a decent margin. Their geographical relative, the Jets, are second worst, and have somehow scored 65 points; nearly five more points per game than the Giants.

Giants second-year quarterback, Daniel Jones, had a somewhat promising rookie year, but has regressed so far through his sophomore campaign. The team is fourth-to-last in total passing yards (201.5 yards per game), and Jones’ leading receiver, Darius Slayton, has less yards than all of the top three Cowboys wideouts. Jones QB rating has dropped 19 points compared to last year, and he’s thrown five interceptions to just two touchdowns, including at least one pick in every game.

The New York running game hasn’t fared any better, as their 76.5 yards per game on the ground are second worst in the NFL. Running back Saquan Barkley, left early in the Giants Week 2 loss with a torn ACL, but the star back had only managed 6 rushing yards on 15 carries in their season opener. Veteran’s Devonta Freeman and Dion Lewis, along with Wayne Gallman, are the Giant’s main ball carriers following the Barkley injury.

Overall, the Giants have eclipsed double-digit points in just half their outings, and have yet to hit the lowly 20 point mark.

Despite the disappointing start, the Giants offense is looking at this week against the Cowboys defense as their chance to get right, and look better on that side of the ball, just as the Cowboys defense is.

Just for a reminder, Dallas has allowed at least 38 points in three straight games, something a Cowboys team hadn’t accomplished since the club’s inaugural year 60 seasons ago.

While the Cowboys defense has been nothing short of atrocious, there is a bit of light at the end of the tunnel.

Dallas should slowly gain reinforcements as a number of key players are close to returning from injuries, including starters Leighton Vander Esch and Anthony Brown, and defensive end Randy Gregory began practicing this week following his reinstatement to the NFL. Gregory is not eligible to return until October 25, but the team isn’t ready to rule out Vander Esch for the upcoming matchup with the Giants.

Cowboys management hushed the emerging idea’s of making drastic personnel or coaching changes, but if the Giants’ offense rolls into Dallas on Sunday and lights up the scoreboard for the first time all year, changes of some kind are an undeniable necessity.

