Giants gain salary cap relief with release of James Bradberry

The New York Giants released star cornerback James Bradberry on Monday, freeing up $10.2 million in salary cap space.

As a result of Bradberry’s release, the Giants now have $14.8 million (Over the Cap) in available cap space. Spotrac has them with $15.24 million in space.

The release of Bradberry will give the Giants the financial latitude to sign their 11-player 2022 NFL draft class.

Signing the the 11-player draft class is estimated to cost the Giants approximately $14.3 million, so they are cutting it very thin at the moment.

Of course, with each draftee they sign, they will likely release an existing player on their roster, so they could actually have the room to fit everyone in providing on which players they decide to part ways with.

The financial issues are far from solved, but the release of Bradberry gives general manager Joe Schoen a little added wiggle room. Still, there’s plenty of work left to be done.

