Giants free up cap space with Dexter Lawrence restructure

The Giants have opened up some more room under the salary cap.

Field Yates of ESPN reports that they have restructured the contract of defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence. The team converted $10 million of Lawrence's base salary into a signing bonus and three-quarters of that money was pushed into future years to create $7.5 million of cap space.

Lawrence signed a four-year extension with the Giants last May and will now have a 2024 cap number of just under $15 million. He's signed through 2027 and will have cap hits north of $23 million each year, although the team could do further restructuring to change that.

Lawrence was a second-team All-Pro after posting 53 tackles and 4.5 sacks for the Giants last season.