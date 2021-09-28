Should Giants go after new free agent linebacker Jamie Collins?

Jamie Collins

With Blake Martinez out for the season with a torn ACL on Sunday, the Giants may have an easy replacement.

The Detroit Lions released Jamie Collins on Tuesday - they were previously looking for trade partners.

Who knows if Collins would want to go from one 0-3 team to another - but the Giants at least have a competent roster, despite results early on in the season.



Without Martinez, the linebacker core now consists of Oshane Ximines, Lorenzo Carter, Tae Crowder, and Reggie Ragland, who was a teammate of Collins' last season.

Crowder is the only one of that group to play less than two seasons, so veteran presence in that room isn't necessary. However, even with Martinez's early injury, Carter played in just 52 percent of snaps on Sunday, while Ximines played in just 27 percent. Although Collins is three weeks shy of turning 32 and on a decline, he did just play in 97 percent of Detroit's snaps in their Week 2 loss in Green Bay - he was inactive Week 3.



The Giants have only about $1.9 million in cap space left, but in a linebacker corps that can ill-afford another injury, it may be best to go after the Super Bowl champion (he won that ring with Logan Ryan) and replace Martinez immediately.