Giants free agency and trade buzz: Big Blue agrees to three-year deal with OL Mark Glowinski

Mark Glowinski with Colts

Here's the latest Giants free agency and trade buzz...

March 14, 7:12 p.m.

The Giants have agreed to a three-year, $24 million deal with former Colts right guard Mark Glowinski, SNY NFL Insider Ralph Vacchiano confirmed.

Glowinski has spent the last four seasons in Indianapolis after spending three years with the Seattle Seahawks.

Glowinski is set to make $11.4 million guaranteed, and earned a 70.1 PFF grade last year.

March 14, 5:42 p.m.

Evan Engram is now a former Giant, as he will sign a one-year deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Engram is guaranteed $9 million and could make an extra million based on incentives.

Engram was a first-round pick out of Ole Miss in 2017 (23rd overall) to the Giants, and made noise in his rookie year with his athleticism. He made 64 catches for 722 yards and six touchdowns in his rookie campaign, but with dropping issues, he fizzled out in New York, catching just 10 touchdowns (he also ran for one in 2020) in his next four seasons with Big Blue.

The Jaguars were quite busy on the first day of free agency, signing WR Christian Kirk to a four-year, $84 million deal. They also agreed to deals with five-time Pro Bowl G Brandon Scherff, LB Foye Oluokun, and DT Foley Fatukasi.

Engram's rookie season numbers all remain career-highs, as he finished the 2021 season with 46 catches for 408 yards and three touchdowns - the former and latter, sadly, both were team-highs.

March 14, 1:50 p.m.

The Giants are tapping into their Bills connections and are expected to sign WR Robert Foster, according to his agents SportsTrust Advisors.

Foster was with the Miami Dolphins, but never played a regular-season snap with them last year. He played for Washington in 2020, catching just two receptions for 37 yards. The Alabama product had his most productive season in 2018 with the Bills, though, totaling 541 yards on 27 receptions with three touchdowns.

Foster adds much-needed depth to the wide receivers room in East Rutherford.

March 14, 1:09 p.m.

The Giants knew they were never going to land Mitchell Trubisky as a backup to quarterback Daniel Jones. Now it is official.

The 27-year-old Trubisky has reportedly agreed to terms on a new deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers, where he is expected to be the new starter now that Ben Roethlisberger has retired. The new Giants braintrust of GM Joe Schoen and coach Brian Daboll loved Trubisky from their experience with him last year in Buffalo, according to a source, but they were not going to offer him even a chance to compete for a starting job – nor were they able to offer him the kind of money he likely received from the Steelers.

The Giants still want a capable backup, though, and they have made it clear they want one that is mobile, according to multiple NFL sources. Marcus Mariota is a top option, though he also may have better and more lucrative options elsewhere – perhaps with the Indianapolis Colts. Other, less expensive options include Tyrod Taylor and Jacoby Brissett.