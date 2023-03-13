Giants free agency and trade buzz: Jamie Gillan signing two-year extension

Jamie Gillan / Rich Barnes - USA TODAY Sports

Here's the latest Giants free agent and trade buzz during the 2023 NFL offseason...

Mar. 13, 8:14 a.m.

The Giants have come to terms with punter Jamie Gillan on a two-year extension worth $4 million, reports Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

The deal has an additional $1 million in potential incentives.

Gillan, a 25-year-old native of Scotland, started all 17 regular season games for the Giants in 2022-23, averaging 46.8 yards per punt (a long of 69) with a 12.2 percent touchback percentage.

Before joining Big Blue, Gillan spent the first three seasons of his career with the Cleveland Browns.