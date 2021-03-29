Giants Free Agency Takeaways: Best signing, biggest risk and what holes still need filling

312916856 Dave Gettleman treated image blue background with white flecks

The last thing anyone expected was for the Giants to be among the big winners in March. They were so close to the cap when everything started, they figured to maybe have room for one big signing, and that’s only if prices on the free agent market fell.

Two weeks later, they have given out more than $140 million in contracts to 12 new players, plus another $63 million to keep Leonard Williams. They totaled more than $200 million in contracts in all, more than $120 million of that guaranteed, and completely changed the expectations for their team.

They are decidedly in a win-now mode.

Or, to put it another way, they better win. Now.

And this time the winning better last, too, because the Giants spent all this money with memories of 2016 in mind. That was the last time they gave in to March Madness with a wild, free-agent spending spree, and it even got them an 11-5 season. But it turned disastrous, starting with a blowout playoff loss and disintegrating into a bad, dysfunctional, 3-13 team the next year.

Money, it turns out, bought them happiness for a few months. But it took them years to dig out from the ensuing mess.

So did they do any better this time around? Was their spending spree smarter? Time will tell, but here’s at least an early look at what the Giants got right and wrong:



Holes they filled

They targeted their spending at two of their biggest, most obvious holes, getting a No. 1 receiver (Kenny Golladay for four years, $72 million with $40 million guaranteed) and a No. 2 cornerback (Adoree’ Jackson for three years, $39 million with $26.5 million guaranteed).

Golladay has the potential to transform the Giants’ offense into something dangerous. Jackson, meanwhile, completes a very young and talented secondary that could become one of the best in the league.

They found one other likely starter in defensive tackle Danny Shelton, who signed on Monday as the replacement for the departed Dalvin Tomlinson. Most of the rest of their signings qualify as depth players, like backup running back Devontae Booker (two years, $5.5 million) and receiver John Ross (one year, $2.5 million). Maybe tight end Kyle Rudolph (two years, $12 million) can be more than that, but he’s still second fiddle to Evan Engram. The wild card is Ifeadi Odenigbo (one year, $2.5 million) who could be the edge rusher the Giants need, though he’s more likely to be part of a deep rotation.

Holes left unfilled

Edge rusher remains a glaring need, unless the Giants are convinced that Odenigbo can build on the seven sacks he had two years ago. For now, their pass rush is still Williams on one side and whatever defensive coordinator Patrick Graham can create with his scheme on the other.

The Giants’ offensive line is still, remarkably, a work-in-progress too, even though the Giants did sign veteran guard Zach Fulton (terms undisclosed). He’ll be 30 in September, though. The Giants almost certainly have to take a guard sometime in the first two days of the draft this year since Will Hernandez and Shane Lemieux are still very unproven, and Hernandez is in the last year of his contract anyway.

Money Matters

The Giants were aggressive in clearing cap space for these contracts, much to the surprise of many of GM Dave Gettleman’s critics. They increased their offer to Williams to get him signed in time for them to have extra salary cap space to spend, and they restructured the contracts of cornerback James Bradberry and linebacker Blake Martinez clearing another $7.5 million in space.

They also got creative with the structures of their bigger deals so they could afford them now. They back-loaded them, essentially. They set all their big deals up so they have relative small cap hits in the first year (2021) and much larger hits in future years. To do that for Golladay, they spread out some of his guarantees into yearly roster bonuses, which don’t count against the cap until they are paid.

And to top it all off, they joined the growing trend of adding “voidable years” to contracts – fake years at the end of deals that allow teams to spread out the cap hits even further. They added one to Golladay’s deal and Jackson’s deal reportedly has one, too.

All that is good, but it does leave some big cap hits on the books for the future – like Williams’ $26.5 million, Golladay’s $21.1 million and Bradberry’s $20.5 million in 2022. But the Giants are hoping that with fans returning to stadiums in the fall and new, very lucrative TV contracts on the horizon, the cap will jump substantially next year after dropping about $16 million this year.

One other bonus: Remember those big deals that killed them back in 2016? Those lucrative contracts for Olivier Vernon, Janoris Jenkins and Damon Harrison were all five years long, which is why the pain lasted once the production stopped. This time, the longest deal is Golladay’s four years, and even that one has a relatively painless escape hatch after three.

Best Signing: Kenny Golladay

No question. If they were going to spend big in this market, they had to come out of it with a No. 1 receiver.

This will be a huge year for quarterback Daniel Jones and his weapons were mostly useless last season. The 6-foot-4 Golladay isn’t just a big target with good hands, but he’s got the skills to be a No. 1 receiver. Maybe he’s not one of the Top 10 or 15 in the NFL, but he can be – especially if a healthy Saquon Barkley is back with the Giants to make sure defenses are focused on him.

Biggest risk: Adoree' Jackson

He is a good, young cornerback with a lot of promise. But really, if anyone was making a list of the Top 15 corners in the NFL last season, would Jackson have been on it? Not likely.

The Giants, though, made him the 12th-highest-paid corner in the NFL (at an average of $13 million per season). And he’s not even their No. 1 cornerback. That, even more than Golladay, seems like the classic, free-agent overpay -- stretching financially to fill a need with a player who is simply the best available. That doesn’t mean Jackson isn’t worth it or isn’t a good signing. He could be. But he’s much more of an unknown than the Giants’ full-court press to sign him would seem to indicate.

Under the radar: Ifeadi Odenigbo

He may not be the dominant edge rusher the Giants are hoping to someday find, but for two straight years they’ve had luck with players like him. Two years ago, it was Markus Golden (10 sacks). Last year, it was Kyler Fackrell (four sacks in 12 games). Could they make it three for three by getting production out of the 6-foot-3, 258-pound Odenigbo on a prove-it deal?

Two years ago, he did have seven sacks. And last season, while he only had 3.5 sacks, he did have 15 quarterback hits and ESPN recorded him having 42 pressures despite being among the most double-teamed players in the NFL last season.



Conclusion

This is no longer a rebuilding situation. They upgraded their talent overall, filled two key spots with big-money players and spent a ton of money overall. The Giants are expecting to win. They are expecting to, at the very least, compete for a playoff spot -- and not just a back-door, bad-division spot like last year. Co-owner John Mara will never put a win total on it, but it’s hard to imagine he’ll be pleased with anything .500 or below.

And jobs will now ride on it. After this spending spree, there’s no way Gettleman survives another losing season. The ante has been upped on Jones, too, who needs to prove to the Giants he’s everything they think he is, but hasn’t been yet. The weapons are there for him. The talent is in place for the Giants to rise above mediocrity.

If not, there will be a lot of changes next year.