Giants' Freddie Kitchens sounds optimistic about Daniel Jones' chances to play Sunday

Daniel Jones white jersey Giants vs Eagles

Daniel Jones' neck injury seems to be quite the question mark looming over the Giants this week.

But new Giants play-caller Freddie Kitchens seemed to think that Jones has a decent chance to face the Dolphins in Miami on Sunday.

"I expect Daniel to come out today and practice and I fully expect it'll be just like regular old times," Kitchens told reporters on Thursday morning.

Jones was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, so if he continues to practice, it's hard to imagine that he would not be under center in Miami.

Quite frankly, if he's practicing, there's really no excuse for him to not play. The Giants need these six games from Jones not only to evaluate him, but also for their playoff push.

The Giants, despite being 4-7, are one game back of a playoff spot.