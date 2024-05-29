Giants make franchise history twice in walk-off win vs. Phillies originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

On a walk-off night, the Giants managed to tally more franchise history marks than runs.

Powered by Luis Matos’ walk-off sacrifice fly in the bottom of the 10th on Tuesday, the Giants earned a 1-0 win over the Philadelphia Phillies at Oracle Park and etched a new date on walk-off sac flies and reliever strikeout achievements.

Since sacrifice flies became an official MLB stat in 1954, Matos’ walk-off sacrifice to left field was the first time San Francisco had won 1-0 on a sacrifice fly since May 26, 1966. Their opponent then also was the Phillies, and Juan Marichal tossed 14 innings, as shared on social media by Darin Stephens.

After nine scoreless innings Tuesday, the Giants finally found home after Tyler Fitzgerald, who was placed on second to start the 10th and made it to third base on a fly ball, jolted home after Matos’ deep sacrifice fly. The win clinched the series for San Francisco over Philadelphia.

The Giants' win wouldn’t have been possible if it weren’t for the bullpen’s emphatic performance against the team with MLB's best record, though.

San Francisco’s five relievers shut out the Phillies across 10 innings in the bullpen game, setting a franchise strikeout record for most strikeouts by relievers in a single month with 138 in May. The previous Giants record was set with 134 strikeouts by relievers in June 2023, per the team.

With two games left in May, the Giants’ relievers sit 27 strikeouts behind the MLB record (165) set by the Brewers’ bullpen in September 2019.

Tuesday night’s win might have lacked offensive firepower, but the Giants managed to deliver a thrilling ending to a historic night.

