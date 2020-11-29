The Giants could have a share of first place in the NFC East with a win on Sunday and they’re off to a good start in that effort.

Daniel Jones hit tight end Evan Engram for a 53-yard gain that set the Giants up on the Bengals’ 4-yard-line on their first possession of the afternoon. They gave the ball to running back Wayne Gallman on their next three plays and he got it to the 1-yard-line, but the Bengals didn’t let him into the end zone.

Giants head coach Joe Judge decided to call Gallman’s number again on fourth down and he finally got in that time.

Graham Gano‘s extra point made it 7-0 and now Bengals quarterback Brandon Allen will try to lead his team to the same result.

UPDATE: 1:19 p.m. ET: Allen’s going to have to wait a bit. Brandon Wilson took Gano’s kickoff 103 yards for a score that tied the game at 7.

Giants go for it on fourth down, grab 7-0 lead originally appeared on Pro Football Talk