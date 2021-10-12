Giants work out former Chargers second-round pick G Forrest Lamp

Forrest Lamp Chargers

The Giants have already had to mix and match along the offensive line this season, and the worked out another interesting name on Tuesday.

As SNY Insider Ralph Vacchiano notes, the Giants worked out former Chargers second-round pick Forrest Lamp.

Big Blue also added some depth to their practice squad, by signing former Raiders UDFA Devery Hamilton to the practice squad, per Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News.





The 27-year-old Western Kentucky product had his NFL career get off to a rough start, tearing his ACL and in his first training camp and missing his entire rookie season. He worked his way through more injury problems to become a full-time starter for the Chargers in 2020, starting all 16 games at left guard.

Lamp signed with the Bills this offseason but was later placed on IR before being released.

The Giants could certainly use all the O-Line depth they can get, as they’ve had a different starting five up front in all of their five games this season. Left guard in particular has been a revolving door, as Shane Lemieux, Nick Gates, Ben Bredeson, and Matt Skura have all started their, with only Skura making multiple starts.