Giants to forfeit MLB draft assets with reported Chapman agreement originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

The Giants' reported three-year contract agreement with third baseman Matt Chapman comes with the obvious financial cost and a less obvious future assets cost.

In addition to the $54 million the Giants could pay Chapman over the lifetime of the deal, should he not exercise either of his opt-outs, San Francisco also will forfeit draft capital to make the deal happen.

Because the Toronto Blue Jays made Chapman a qualifying offer, which he rejected to enter MLB free agency, the Giants will be forced to give up their 2024 second-round draft pick (No. 51 overall) and $500,000 in International Bonus Pool money, per MLB Pipeline.

Per MLB Pipeline, the Blue Jays also will receive a compensatory draft pick after the fourth round from MLB.

Chapman was one of seven MLB free agents who received the $20,235,000 qualifying offer from their former teams, with all seven rejecting the one-year contract.

Per Baseball America, the Giants were one of eight teams that had $5,925,000 in International Bonus Pool money at their disposal this year, but that number now will fall to $5,425,000.

While the loss of assets hurts the Giants' future roster-building efforts, adding Chapman boosts their chances of making the MLB playoffs in 2024.

