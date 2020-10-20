Giants focused on beating Eagles, taking 1st place in NFC East
Giants QB Daniel Jones is looking to build off of the team's win over Washington and says the team is focused on beating the Eagles to get within a half game of 1st place in NFC East. Head coach Joe Judge knows that it's a competitive division and every team in the NFC East is motivated to win with each team being so close in the standings. Safeties Jabrill Peppers and Logan Ryan knew it was only a matter of time for things to click for the Giants and they're ready for this primetime matchup.