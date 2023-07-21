Giants take flier on former Jaguars and Jets RB James Robinson

With Saquon Barkley not expected to report to training camp, the Giants took a flier Friday on free agent running back James Robinson for depth.

Robinson, 24, a former Jaguar and Jet, was signed by the New England Patriots in March to a carefully structured deal and then cut in June while players were undergoing physicals at minicamp. He reportedly struggled to stay on the field in the spring.

He now joins a Giants backfield without Barkley that includes Matt Breida, Gary Brightwell, Jashaun Corbin and fifth-round rookie Eric Gray.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Robinson was a 1,000-yard rusher for Jacksonville as an undrafted rookie in 2020, averaged 4.7 yards a carry in his second NFL season, and scored 18 total touchdowns in his first two years.

But he tore his Achilles in 2021 on the old MetLife Stadium turf, and his career sputtered in year three. The Jaguars traded him midseason last fall to the Jets, and Robinson didn’t hook on as expected in New York, getting healthy scratched by coach Robert Saleh.

He had 81 carries for 340 yards and three rushing TDs last season for the Jaguars, plus nine catches for 46 yards and another TD. Then he carried the ball 29 times for 85 yards as a Jet, adding two catches for five yards and a TD.