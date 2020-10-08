How can the Giants fix their offense? Jason Garrett and Joe Judge discuss

The Giants have struggled on offense under first-year head coach Joe Judge and offensive coordinator Jason Garrett, averaging an NFL-worst 11.8 points per game through four games.

They will look to get their first win of the season on Sunday when they face Garrett's former team, the Dallas Cowboys (1-3). He spoke to reporters via a Zoom call on Thursday, and discussed the emotions he's feeling and how the offense can turn it around.

"The biggest thing that we’re all focused on is what we can do to help the New York Giants play as well as we can play," Garret said. "That’s what we’re focused on as players and coaches. Many people around the league, you have history in another place. You know people on other teams.

"I obviously spent a lot of time in Dallas and am very grateful for my experience there, all the players I was fortunate to coach, the guys I was fortunate to coach with, and everyone in that organization and really the people of Dallas. They were amazing to me. It was a great time of my life. Forever appreciative of that and forever grateful of that, but I’m excited about this opportunity and trying to help this team get better."

The loss of star running back Saquon Barkley has obviously hurt the Giants offensive attack, but Garrett hopes the team can begin to play balanced football and bring life to the offense.

"I think the biggest thing we’re all trying to do is just simply execute better, both in the run game and the pass game," Garrett said. "You certainly want to do the things you’re good at, and we’re trying to discover what those things are, again both in the run and the pass game. You want to make sure that you’re finding ways to keep the defense off balance, whether it’s using tempo, which we’ve used a lot of this year, whether it’s using formations and movements, or just the combination of run and pass and different ways to do that."

The Giants finally showed life running the ball against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 4, as Wayne Gallman and Daniel Jones both had six carries for 45 yards, and Devonta Freeman had 11 carries for 33 yards.

Head coach Joe Judge reiterated what Garret said by explaining what a balanced offense is and how that impacts the rotation of running backs.

"I don’t care who the personnel is," Judge said. "I think balance is what you want to be. To me, balance is not having to run it and throw it 50-50. To me, balance is being able to run it when you have to run it, and throw it when you have to throw it. No matter who the personnel is, no matter what the game plan is, you want to be able to be balanced to play the game on your terms."

The Cowboys lost in Week 4 to the Cleveland Browns 49-38, allowing 307 yards rushing and another 201 yards passing. Judge was asked what he expects from the Cowboys after allowing that many yards last week.

"They’re a well-coached team and there is a world of talent on that roster," Judge said. "For us to think that just because someone had a rough outing one week, that’s going to transfer over to the game, we expect everybody’s best every week. That’s what we anticipate getting."