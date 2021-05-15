Giants first-rounder Kadarius Toney practices in one shoe during first day of rookie minicamp

We've all had those nightmares of showing up to our first day of work or school missing a key item — a book, a schedule, pants — but that was pretty much reality for New York Giants first-rounder Kadarius Toney in his first day of rookie minicamp.

Due to an equipment malfunction, the wide receiver found himself practicing with just one shoe during some of his first drills in a Giants uniform on Friday.

Kadarius Toney going through individual drills in one cleat... pic.twitter.com/FASsOmjKH5 — Dan Duggan (@DDuggan21) May 14, 2021

According to ESPN, Toney clearly had trouble with his right cleat at the beginning of the day, and eventually just took the whole shoe off. Over the course of the practice, he also changed cleats, added socks, changed socks, worked with equipment staff, checked with training staff and sat out at times.

Toney chalked the error up to a shoe size miscommunication after the practice:

"I think they did the wrong size. Just figuring it out right now," Toney said afterward. "I ended up getting it eventually."

So Toney's Giants career could have started better.

The Giants selected Toney 20th overall in the 2021 NFL draft, a pick that generated some surprise at the time (Yahoo Sports' Eric Edholm gave it a C+ in his draft grades). At the same time, it's not hard to see why the Giants picked the Florida product; he posted 1,145 yards from scrimmage in his senior year, ran a 4.38 40-yard dash and gives Daniel Jones yet another weapon in a key season for the quarterback.

The Giants were already stocked at wide receiver with Kenny Golladay, Sterling Shepard, Darius Slayton and John Ross, not to mention tight ends Evan Engram and Kyle Rudolph. As soon as he gets the right shoe, Toney can start competing to carve out a role among that group.

