Giants first-rounder Kadarius Toney vents on Instagram after no targets in 2nd career game

New York Giants first-rounder Kadarius Toney has minus-2 receiving yards through his first two career games. Naturally, the rookie seems a little frustrated.

Shortly after the Giants' Thursday Night Football loss to the Washington Football Team, Toney appeared to vent his annoyance via his Instagram story with a short, since-removed message: "I don't be mad s*** just be lame to me fr."

Toney's Giants career has so far been far more quiet than expected. He saw only two targets, catching both for negative two receiving yards, and was on the field for only five snaps in his debut in Week 1. He saw more snaps on Thursday with 19, but received zero targets.

That wasn't quite what some were hoping for when the Giants selected Toney with the 20th overall pick of the 2021 NFL draft. The pick was seen as a mild reach — Yahoo Sports' Eric Edholm ranked Toney as the draft's No. 33 prospect — but Toney was one of the most electric weapons in the class after posting 984 receiving yards and 11 total touchdowns as a senior at Florida.

So far, Giants offensive coordinator Jason Garrett hasn't found a way to work that potential into his offense.

Toney posted a follow-up the morning after the game, implying that the message wasn't as serious as others believed. He turned off replies for the tweet.

Y’all try to turn anything into something, SMH 🤦🏽‍♂️we good over here 💙 — Kadarius Toney (@0fficialC2N) September 17, 2021

Of course, it remains hard to believe that all is fine with the Giants right now.

Kadarius Toney isn't the only Giants WR frustrated

If you sign a Pro Bowl wide receiver to a four-year, $72 million deal with plans to pair him with your first-round quarterback, here is a sight you probably don't want to see two games into the season:

That would be Kenny Golladay appearing to scream at Daniel Jones in the fourth quarter of Thursday's loss. Golladay would finish with three catches and 38 receiving yards on eight targets in the game, not exactly what the Giants paid for.

Giants head coach Joe Judge said after the game that he saw Jones and Golladay hugging in the locker room later, per ESPN, but Jones admitted that Golladay wasn't happy during the game:

"He was frustrated with the situation," Jones said afterward. "I don't think it was to me or anyone in particular."

Jones later said he thought Golladay's desire for more targets was part of his ire toward his quarterback.

Hopefully, the Giants passing game will be a little happier when they take on the Atlanta Falcons next weekend.