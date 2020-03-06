Giants' first round of spring roster cuts include surprising names

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. -- The Giants had such a crowded camp this spring that they had to bring extra lockers in and stick them in the center of the clubhouse, but on Friday they cleared out the room a bit.

The staff optioned seven players to Triple-A Sacramento and reassigned an additional 10 to minor league camp, leaving 55 still on the spring roster.

There were no big surprises on the reassignment list, but there were a couple with the optioned players. Most notably, Jandel Gustave seemed to have a good shot at making the bullpen, but he was sent out. The others optioned were Melvin Adon, Abiatal Avelino, Conner Menez, Sam Selman, Chris Shaw and Kean Wong.

All of those players were expected to start the year in Triple-A, although it does seem a bit early for some -- like Shaw, who has some big league time -- to be sent to minor league camp. The Giants do still have plenty of options to evaluate in camp, particularly when it comes to pitchers and outfielders.

The 10 players reassigned: right-handers Tyler Cyr, Sean Hjelle, Jake Jewell, Luis Madero, Trey McNutt, Raffi Vizcaino and Sam Wolff; catcher Ricardo Genoves; left-hander Sam Moll; outfielder Jamie Westbrook.

Some of those players flashed at times in camp, and Hjelle opened eyes with increased velocity in his first outing of the spring. He likely will start the year with Double-A Richmond but could be an option for the rotation later this season.

